FOUR Scottish solicitors, all formerly directors of Macdonald Henderson, have joined forces to launch a new legal firm based in Glasgow.
Stacy Campbell, Maureen Matheson, Fraser Morrison and Alan McKee have formed McKee Campbell Morrison, which will specialise in corporate, commercial and residential property, private client, dispute resolution, and insolvency work.
During the challenges of the past year, we have formed a strong bond as we adapted to new ways of working. During that period of change, we have taken some time to re-evaluate and explore new opportunities, and this has been the catalyst for us to take the leap and start our own firm.
Major employer highlights value of North Sea
OIL services heavyweight Petrofac has underlined the value of its North Sea business after plunging deep into the red amid the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.
The company, which it is thought employs around 900 people in Aberdeen and 2,000 offshore, made a net loss of $180 million in 2020, after making $73m profit in the preceding year.
Record Scottish tech funding for remote home healthcare system
EDINBURGH start-up Current Health has raised $43 million (£31m) in what is believed to be largest Series B funding round in Scottish tech history.
The cash will allow the company, whose platform delivers healthcare in the home, to more than double headcount with the creation of 100 new jobs by the end of this year. About half of these will be data science and software engineering posts based in Edinburgh, where it currently employs 50 of its 90 staff.
Publican hails 'one of biggest beer gardens'
AN East Renfrewshire pub has created what it believes is one of the biggest beer gardens on the south side of Glasgow.
Rick Houston of The Cartvale at Busby has been working on the project since January.
Major Edinburgh development backed
A PROPERTY firm aims to breathe fresh life into plans for a landmark development by Edinburgh airport after buying into the company that has been working on the project for years.
Drum Property has acquired a stake in New Ingliston Limited which is chaired by renowned oil and gas entrepreneur and former Scotland rugby international Sir Bill Gammell.
Aberdeenshire gin lands ‘huge’ US deal
A SCOTTISH gin made from hand-picked tea has landed a breakthrough export deal in the US.
Aberdeenshire-based Teasmith Gin is poised to go on sale in more than 200 Total Wine & More stores across 26 states from next month.
