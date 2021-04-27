Spending yesterday morning and afternoon was nearly triple that of a typical “pre-Covid” Monday as Scots flocked to the shops after months of lockdown restrictions.
Figures from digital banking group Revolut, which has more than a quarter of a million customers in Scotland, show that by mid-day the country’s retailers were taking in £3,249.13 a minute. This was 2.93 times more than pre-pandemic levels.
Women between the ages of 18 and 24 spent the most on the high streets, followed by men between the ages of 25 and 34.
On average, Scots spent £44.82 each. The biggest spenders were from Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee, shelling out an average of £49.20, £48.82 and £47.35 respectively.
“The data suggests there is a strong pent-up demand right across the country with Scots eager to spend some of their savings they have built up over the past year,” Revolut spokesman Nicholas Taylor said. “This is great news for the thousands of Scottish businesses and the millions of people they employ.”
Primark was the best-performing retailer, followed closely by TK Maxx and JD Sports. Revolut launched in the UK in 2015 offering money transfer and exchange, and now has more than 15 million customers around the world using dozens of its fintech products to make more than 100 million transactions per month.
