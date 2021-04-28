By Ian McConnell

LENA Wilson, former chief executive of economic development agency Scottish Enterprise, has been named as the new chairman of Glasgow and Aberdeen airports owner AGS.

Ms Wilson will take up her post on May 1. She replaces Sir Peter Mason, who has chaired AGS since it was formed in 2014 by Ferrovial and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.

Lena Wilson said: “As the country moves into recovery, regional connectivity will play an even more important economic role facilitating exports, hospitality and tourism and inward investment.

"I look forward to playing my part in working with government to develop the necessary framework for the safe restart of international travel and helping AGS rise to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead, not least how we can grow each of our airports sustainably.”

AGS also owns Southampton Airport.

READ MORE: Brexit: Ian McConnell — Exporters must battle populist tide as damage racks up

Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports, said: "Lena joins us at what is a challenging time for the entire aviation sector, however, her unrivalled experience will prove invaluable as we look ahead to the next chapter for AGS.

"I am looking forward to working closely with Lena as we seek to rebuild our airports and restore the connectivity on which the regions we serve rely so heavily and which will play a key role in supporting our country’s economic recovery.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell :Brexit minister has brass neck pointing finger at helpful EU

Ms Wilson was chief executive of Scottish Enterprise from November 2009 until October 2017 and, prior to that, chief executive of the Scottish Development International inward investment arm.

She is a visiting professor at the University of Strathclyde.