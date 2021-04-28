IMAGES showing how the luxurious interior set to welcome the first visitors to Gleneagles’ Townhouse in the Scottish capital later this year will look have been unveiled.
The world-famous Gleneagles golfing estate is on track to open its new boutique hotel, the first such venture for the five-star resort in Auchterarder in the autumn.
The site at 37-39 St Andrew Square in Edinburgh was originally home to the British Linen Company and later the Bank of Scotland.
It has architectural features designed by notable architects and sculptors including David Bryce and Alexander Handyside Ritchie.
It will have 33 bedrooms, an all-day restaurant and two bars including a rooftop terrace, allowing guests to have "spectacular" views over the city, while there will also be a private members club with and an on-site gym.
The firm said: “From its huge vaulted ceilings and ornate cornicing to its grand marble columns and sweeping staircase, this is a building with a past.
"Gleneagles’s first city hotel, all-day restaurant, roof terrace and members’ club is coming to Edinburgh’s St Andrew Square this autumn.”
New chairman of Glasgow Airport owner named
LENA Wilson, former chief executive of economic development agency Scottish Enterprise, has been named as the new chairman of Glasgow and Aberdeen airports owner AGS.
Ms Wilson will take up her post on May 1. She replaces Sir Peter Mason, who has chaired AGS since it was formed in 2014 by Ferrovial and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.
Retail units sold to US investor
London & Scottish Property Investment Management has sold two units at Renfrew Road retail park in Paisley for more than £12 million to a US investor.
The identity of the buyer has not been disclosed. The retail units which have been sold are tenanted by Marks & Spencer and The Range.
