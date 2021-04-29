Known to many as the drummer of acclaimed Scottish indie-rock band Frightened Rabbit, Grant Hutchison, and wife Jaye Hutchison have unveiled "Scotland’s first dedicated cider shop".

Called Aeble, it is set in the picturesque town of Anstruther in the East Neuk of Fife, and the store is "dedicated to exploring the UK’s rapidly growing love of innovative craft ciders".

It will stock makers from around the world including Eve’s Cidery, based on an organic, family-owned orchard in Upstate New York, as well as the more homegrown orchard flavours of Caledonian Cider Company and Novar Cider, both made in the Highlands.

Aeble’s doors open today offering "cider lovers and visitors to Anstruther a chance to tap into the extensive range of cider curated by Grant and Jaye". With bespoke tasting experiences and a cider growler refilling service, Aeble provides a unique and personal experience to get up close and start or expand your cider journey, it said.

Grant Hutchison, co-owner of Aeble said: “Music has always been a big part of my life, but after the band ended I turned my hand to my other passion - cider. I set up my own company, re;stalk, sourcing, selling and distributing ciders, and really Aeble was born from this passion.

Grant and Jaye Hutchison in the store.

“I wanted to create a space where people can enjoy good cider in its own right, where it isn’t just considered an alternative to beer or presented in a multitude of sickly sweet flavours. Aeble is a space where people can learn about cider’s potential, its production process, and its multifaceted flavour profiles. My goal has always been to help put fine cider on the same playing field as fine wine or craft beer.”

Jaye Hutchison, co-owner of Aeble, said: “There’s nothing really like Aeble in Scotland, there’s no dedicated shop to cider. Scotland is known for its whisky, gin and beers but when it comes to cider, it tends to be neglected.

“Grant and I wanted to create a community driven space, where locals to the East Neuk had craft cider on their doorstep, but also somewhere niche that would attract people from around the country.

The store opens today.

"The shop has been newly designed and renovated with branding by Ilka, the help of local carpenter, Ben Silk, hand painted signage by Home Slice and a permanent dried flower installation from Under The Pear Tree. We can’t wait to welcome our first customers this bank holiday weekend.”

Alongside their eclectic ciders, the store will stock a small selection of wines, greeting cards, and cider pairing classics like Glasgow’s hand-crafted Bare Bones chocolate and a selection of snacks.

The store will also feature artist prints inspired by the East Neuk, including a specially commissioned piece of work by artist Emer Tumilty, whose art draws inspiration from the built environment and playful Postmodern design.

Scott Hutchison.

Grant lost his brother Scott Hutchison, who took his own life, in May 2018. Bandmates and brothers, Neil and Grant, launched the charity Tiny Changes in his memory and to raise awareness about mental health issues.

