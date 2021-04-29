A NEW first-time venture restaurant will have its ethos centred around the concept of whole-animal cooking.

The Palmerston is being launched by Lloyd Morse and James Snowdon in the West End of Edinburgh and it is claimed to be a pioneer in the emerging genre.

The founders say they are championing sustainability and the method sees every part of the animal used, including largely forgotten cuts, to create an explorative menu of innovative and traditional dishes.

Working directly with Scottish farmers, the team will source responsibly-reared meat that will be fully prepared by The Palmerston team.

Partnerships with local vegetable growers and fruit producers will see the menu feature "must-try dishes for vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians alike".

Lloyd Morse left, and James Snowdon.

Seasonal dishes will include grilled East Neuk mutton chops with turnips and bacon, gnocchi with braised greens, chilli and creme fraiche and whole grilled mackerel with white beans, spinach and Pernod.

Including an in-house bakery and coffee shop, freshly baked bread and pastries will be served daily alongside coffee from Edinburgh’s own Obadiah Coffee.

Mr Morse, who has worked in some of London’s top restaurants including Spring under Michelin star chef Skye Gyngell, will lead the kitchen and butchery team.

“Originally from Australia, I’ve spent the last fifteen years traveling the world, working in some incredible kitchens. I’m proud that Edinburgh will be home to James and I’s first restaurant,” said Mr Morse.

“Our aim is to bring something new to the city’s renowned dining scene. Whole-animal cooking is at the heart of this - it cuts out food waste so is better for the environment and enables us to really honour the time, effort and dedication that went into rearing it.”

Mr Snowdon, formerly of Fulham’s award-winning The Harwood Arms, will be the general manager.

“Returning to my home city to open our first restaurant was only natural,” he said. “We’re working hard to create our vision of the ultimate neighbourhood restaurant. A bustling coffee shop, fresh bread being baked daily, an incredible wine selection, and a completely relaxed dining experience.

“Preparing to launch The Palmerston in the midst of a pandemic has been no mean feat, but we can’t wait to open the doors and welcome our first diners.”

With a bar stocked with local spirits and beers, the 60-cover restaurant will be set in a former 19th-century bank.

Located at 1 Palmerston Place, The Palmerston restaurant will open in July.

