By Ian McConnell

The Loch Earn Brewery & Hotel in the central Highlands has been put on the market with an asking price of £775,000.

Christie & Co has been instructed to sell the hotel in the village of St Fillans, which is at the eastern end of Loch Earn on the A85 road. The property agent noted the hotel was in need of “extensive refurbishment”.

The Loch Earn Brewery & Hotel sits on the banks of the loch.

Christie & Co declares that it “boasts breathtaking views over the water and surrounding highlands”.

It notes the property also enjoys direct loch access, with ten moorings, three piers and a private slipway.

The main building, a C-listed Victorian property, comprises 38 letting bedrooms, along with three separate bar and restaurant areas, including a lochside beer garden. The site also features several outbuildings which include the brewery and owners’ accommodation.

Tony Spence at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “This sale presents a fantastic opportunity to acquire a large hotel which sits on the banks of Loch Earn and offers prospects for further development, as the property is in need of an extensive refurbishment.

“The business has been in our clients’ hands since 2013 and has proved popular with tourists as well as people passing through the village. Yet to date, it has traded to limited capacity, opening for cafe and public bar service only, as the current owners are presently focusing on other business interests.”

The £775,000 asking price is for the freehold.