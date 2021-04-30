By Ian McConnell
Fast-growing legal practice Jones Whyte has acquired the goodwill, work-in-progress and certain assets of historic Scottish law firm McClure Solicitors.
The transaction sees the existing partners and staff, comprising 84 people, transferring to Glasgow-based Jones Whyte with immediate effect.
They join the current teams working between the two Glasgow offices and at home on flexible working practices.
Jones Whyte said the McClures Solicitors offices in Glasgow and Greenock will be retained in the short term, but it added that "the other 13 satellite offices will close immediately".
Jones Whyte was founded in 2013 by Glasgow-based solicitors Ross Jones and Greg Whyte and focuses on "providing a flexible and responsive service to both personal and corporate clients".
Joint managing partners Ross Jones and Greg Whyte said: “McClure Solicitors was a long standing highly respected firm of solicitors, originally founded in 1853, and this acquisition will further strengthen our position at the forefront of the legal market. We very much welcome our new colleagues to the enlarged business, which now sits at over 170 people, and look forward to working with them to ensure all McClure Solicitors clients continue to receive excellent service. We have ambitious plans to grow Jones Whyte, and this deal is a major step in that direction.”
