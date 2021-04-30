A Campbeltown malt has been hailed the “best whisky in the world” in a US contest.

Glen Scotia 25-Year-Old Single Malt Whisky has been recognised as the Best in Show at this year’s San Francisco World Spirits Competition, with judges awarding the whisky from Campbeltown as the overall winner of the competition, taking the title of the "Best Whisky in The World in 2021”.

The SFWSC is described as one of the world’s most prestigious spirits competitions, and its judges are renowned experts in the field with decades of industry experience.

This year the SFWSC judged 3,800 entrants across 31 separate categories, with the £400-a-bottle Glen Scotia 25-Year-Old ultimately being named as Best in Show Whisky.

The competition started in 2000, making it the second oldest spirits competition in the world, and the oldest and largest spirits competition in the US.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: What to make of astonishing name call?

Iain McAlister, master distiller, Glen Scotia Distillery, said: “To receive such outstanding recognition and be awarded as ‘Best in Show’ at this prestigious competition is an honour, and a tremendous boost to the entire team here at Glen Scotia distillery.

“The Glen Scotia 25-Year-Old (70cl, 48.8% ABV) is a really outstanding whisky and has collected a number of prestigious awards over the years, but this has to be the absolute proudest moment for the distillery to date.”

The Glen Scotia 15-Year-Old also won a Gold Medal, and Glen Scotia Harbour Single Malt picked up a Silver Medal.

Campbeltown, although Scotland’s smallest whisky producing region today, but in its heyday during the Victorian era it was known as the “Whisky Capital of the World” and home to more than 30 distilleries.

Although now only three remain, Glen Scotia Distillery “captures the knowledge, experience, craft and passion learnt over the centuries of distilling in Campbeltown to produce an exceptional range of Scotch whiskies, all perfect examples of the classic, maritime Campbeltown style”.

QuickBlock raises more than £250,000 from Equity Gap and Scottish Enterprise

Andrew Vincent

SCOTTISH start-up QuickBlock, which is eyeing global market opportunities in agriculture, humanitarian aid and disaster relief for its rapid-assembly, recycled plastic building blocks, has secured more than £250,000 in seed funding.

READ MORE: It noted the funding from Scottish business angel syndicate Equity Gap and Scottish Enterprise would enable the creation of four skilled jobs, including securing the long-term appointment of its interim chief executive, Andrew Vincent.

Ukraine deal boost for Weir Group

Weir has secured a mining technology deal in Ukraine

WEIR Group has reported an 11 per cent rise in orders from continuing operations for the first quarter amid improving conditions in the mining and infrastructure markets, supported by “near-record” commodity prices.

Sign up

You can now have the new enhanced Business Briefing with the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, by clicking below: