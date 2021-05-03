Vattenfall, the European energy giant owned by the Swedish government, has been awarded a multi-million-pound contract by Parabola to provide and operate the electrical infrastructure at the site, with works starting this month to help the city of Edinburgh to achieve its ambition of becoming a net zero city by 2030.

The innovative new Edinburgh Park Southern Phase masterplan will be one of the UK’s biggest all-electric property developments. The electrical infrastructure can enable the entire development to operate without producing carbon emissions, a vital element of Parabola’s commitment to a new zero carbon, sustainable quarter of the city.

Vattenfall IDNO’s distribution network will enable every property at Edinburgh Park Southern Phase to connect to the local grid. This will include nearly 1800 residential units, 1 million sq ft of Commercial office space, as well as restaurants, health centre, bicycle hub, nursery and EV charging points, all of which will be added to the electrical network as the project is built.

An Independent Connection Provider will be contracted to build the substations and associated infrastructure to approved design and technical standards. Once installed Vattenfall IDNO will take ownership of the new electrical network and will continue to provide the operations and maintenance of the development.

Stewart Dawson, managing director of Vattenfall Networks, said: “Edinburgh Park Southern Phase masterplan provides a fantastic example of decarbonisation in action; where energy companies, developers, architects and investors are coming together to deliver our low-carbon future.

“This site puts Edinburgh firmly among the leaders in the race to become the UKs first net zero city and provides the blueprint for changing the way we heat and power our homes, offices and buildings. We are delighted that Parabola have invited us to work with them on this exciting new zero carbon development and recognise our expertise in delivering climate smarter living.

“Demand for fossil-fuel-free electricity is going to grow as we move towards net zero. Our strengthened, smart, electricity networks are going to be the thread that ties the whole plan for decarbonisation together.”

Tony Hordon, managing director of Parabola said: “Parabola is delighted to be working with Vattenfall IDNO to realise our commitment to delivering a new zero carbon quarter of the city that has well-being and sustainability at the heart of all that we are doing. Working in partnership with Vattenfall ensures that ambition that we have for Edinburgh Park as an exemplar in terms of the creation and use of energy from renewable sources is realised.

“Parabola is determined to work with a range of partners to ensure that Edinburgh’s goal to be a net zero city by 2030 is achieved.

Our commitment to creating a unique, sustainable community at Edinburgh Park is advanced through this latest partnership with Vattenfall and we are looking forward to delivering our vision.”

