By Ian McConnell

A HOTEL group working on a 98-bedroom boutique property in Glasgow has secured £21 million in funding from alternative asset management group Tikehau Capital.

Rogue City Hotel Group said it had secured the funding to continue construction on its two new sites, The Wellington in Glasgow and The Hobson in Cambridge, which are due to be completed in 2022.

The group, which owns and operates Dunalastair Hotel Suites in the Highlands – has plans to expand “exponentially” over the next few years.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: We need to talk about -Brexit, Mr Ross

The Wellington in Glasgow was previously, as Wellington House, home to the Glasgow Tribunal Hearing Centre. Rogue City Hotel Group said it would be “sympathetically restored into a 98-bedroom, all-suites boutique hotel and meeting space scheduled to open in summer 2022”.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell:Brexit could have taken many forms. Cheshire Cat Boris Johnson chose this one

The Hobson will be a 56-suite luxury hotel and meeting space centred around an atrium-style restaurant, housed in a listed former police station. The hotel is on St Andrew’s Street in Cambridge city centre, and is due to open in September 2022.

The properties will be delivered by Henley Construct, part of Henley Homes Group.

Nassar Khalil, founder and chief executive of Rogue City Hotel Group and leisure and hotel director of Henley Homes Group, said: “It has been a pleasure working with Tikehau Capital on this transaction over a seven-week seamless closing process, which shows confidence in our concept, in one of the most challenging times for the hospitality industry.”