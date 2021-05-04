PLANS to build family homes on land at Dullatur Golf Club, near Cumbernauld, are to be the subject of public consultation.

Hallam Land Management said it hopes "to deliver an exciting new residential development of family homes" on the land.

It declared: "The development will include much-needed private housing and affordable housing as well as providing the local area with significant economic benefits. Funds generated from the development will be used by the golf club to enhance its existing facilities and sustain its long-term future."

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: We need to talk about -Brexit, Douglas Ross

The developer has formally submitted a proposal of application notice to North Lanarkshire Council, informing the local authority that it intends to submit a planning application for the development following a minimum 12-week consultation period.

Gary Smith, director of Hallam Land Management, said: "We're delighted to be giving the public the chance to have a say on our development proposals on the land at Dullatur Golf Club."

READ MORE: St Andrews golf: Plans drawn up for luxury development

He added: "This exciting development provides the perfect opportunity to bring more family housing to the area and deliver economic benefits, such as construction jobs, to the local community. We are consulting extensively to ensure that that the public have an opportunity to input their views and shape our proposals. We encourage the community to attend and ask any questions they may have."

Hallam noted the Scottish Government had suspended in-person public consultation events because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

An online consultation will take place between 11am and 7pm on May 12.