A HOLIDAY park in East Lothian has been sold for an undisclsoed sum, the agent said.

Savills, on behalf of private clients, said it has completed the sale of Drummohr Holiday Park in Levenhall, Musselburgh, to WCF Ltd.

The holiday park is developed to accommodate 12 luxury holiday letting lodges, seven of which have hot tubs, 155 touring caravans, tents and motorhomes together with 20 glamping units.

The site also includes storage area for up to 40 touring caravan, a three bedroom bungalow with hot tub, two amenity blocks and a shop.

The 10.74 acre (4.35 ha) site is situated in the formerly walled gardens of a monastery and was converted to a holiday park in 1981. It has been owned and run by the same family since 1988.

Savills said that the area is a "popular tourism destination with visitors benefitting from convenient access to the Edinburgh", adding: "There are a number of local attractions to include Royal Musselburgh Golf Course one of many golf courses in the area, Preston grange Museum, Levenhall Links Leisure Park and Musselburgh Racecourse."

Richard Prestwich, director in the Leisure and Trade team at Savills, says: “Holiday Parks have become exceptionally sought-after due to the growing trend for staycations.

"It is encouraging to witness new entrants, such as WCF, targeting the holiday parks market and competing with the existing multi park owners that have traditionally dominated the marketplace.”

Plans unveiled for housing at golf club

The site

PLANS to build family homes on land at Dullatur Golf Club, near Cumbernauld, are to be the subject of public consultation.

READ MORE: Hallam Land Management said it hopes "to deliver an exciting new residential development of family homes" on the land.

Time-lapse: HMS Glasgow halves joined together in Govan

The two halves come together. Picture: BAE Systems.

THE two blocks of HMS Glasgow are inched together in a delicate operation in the Govan shipyard.

WATCH: The vessel has reached a milestone in construction with the two halves, which have been built in the shipyard halls in Glasgow, now showing the scale of the first of a series of Type 26 frigates.

