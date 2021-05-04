A Glasgow building along the River Clyde is getting a multi-million overhaul featuring extensive touchless technology as its owners seek to assuage safety concerns about workers returning to the office.

The work at 200 Broomielaw is due to be completed before the end of this year, and will deliver 79,300sq ft of Grade A office space over nine levels. Designed to provide "the highest hygiene standards and be Covid-ready", the refurbishment includes the installation of touch-free technology throughout the building.

Martin Lemke from AM alpha, which purchased the building in July 2019, said: “We’re making extensive changes to 200 Broomielaw in order to meet the highest demands of future occupiers. The building should offer the maximum level of comfort in daily work and create an environment in which employees feel comfortable and safe.

"From the flexible floorplates with splendid river views to the excellent cycling and changing facilities, to name just two points out of many, it will make the work-life balance for occupiers’ staff easier to achieve whilst working collaboratively with colleagues. We are excited by the plans and look forward to seeing the new and improved building take shape as the works progress.”

Floorplates ranging from 8,665sq ft to 9,041sq ft will be available. In addition, the seventh floor features a private terrace with unrivalled views of the River Clyde.

Along with a new reception with a waiting area, there will also be a business lounge and a dedicated concierge for all occupants. Plans further include a wellness suite with yoga studio, gym-style changing rooms and click-and-collect lockers located at the basement level.

READ MORE: High-end office space still in demand

The project team includes building contractor Clark Contracts, Michael Laird Architects and project manager Reith Lambert. JLL has been appointed as letting agent alongside Reith Lambert. Muller International has been appointed as property manager.

“We know that occupiers are becoming more discerning with their requirements and expect something more, particularly when attracting their staff back to the office," Reith Lambert's Audrey Dobson said.

"200 Broomielaw has been designed to offer so much more than the traditional workplace. Tenants can literally step out of the office onto the Clyde walkway and enjoy a run, a cycle or a lunchtime stroll.”