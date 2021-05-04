Juicy UK, the new venture from Scottish entrepreneur Fallon Carberry, has announced an opening date of May 14 for its flagship Glasgow premises, and unveiled its design.

The team has been working to get its distribution centre up and running after setting up sales online while completely transforming the former STA Travel site on Byres Road.

The Juicy brand, which is said to have already been a hit with Scottish influencers including Abbie Blyth and WAG Jilly Isabella, is keeping the interiors of its first location “chic and simple” with bespoke handmade oak tables, designed by Glasgow-based GS Projects.

It also has "minimal monochrome décor and New York-inspired light boxes, providing the perfect backdrop for Juicy’s colourful juices, soups and acai bowls".

Ms Fallon says she was “totally inspired” by her favourite restaurant Nobu Marbella, in Spain, where the entrepreneur has a second home.

The store will offer charging points for customers at each table, and the brand will “actively encourage customers to use the store as a hub for meeting friends or for hot-desking freelancers once restrictions allow”.

Juicy will also offer on street dining and drinking options with an outside seating area.

The Juicy menu will offer pressed juice options, nutritionally packed soups, and a custom acai bar, described as “the first of its kind in Scotland”.

The Byres Road exterior also has a seating area.

Ms Carberry, founder of the BLOW Colour Bar salons in Glasgow, said: “It has been a really tough year for people both mentally and physically and we want to be part of the next chapter, to encourage people to come out of lockdown stronger and healthier than before.

“We are so excited to confirm we will finally be opening our doors on the May 14.

“Since we launched online we have been blown away by the support and demand from across the UK which we are extremely grateful for, but there is nothing quite like seeing and chatting to your customers in real life - that’s when you get the best feedback and ideas.

"Byres Road and in fact the whole of the West End has a real vibrancy and buzz about it and we can't wait to be part of that.”

Clyde waterfront office in revamp

The refurbishment includes the installation of touch-free technology throughout the building.

A BUILDING along the River Clyde is getting a multi-million overhaul featuring extensive touchless technology as its owners seek to assuage safety concerns about workers returning to the office.

READ MORE: The work at 200 Broomielaw is due to be completed before the end of this year, and will deliver 79,300sq ft of Grade A office space over nine levels. Designed to provide "the highest hygiene standards and be Covid-ready", the refurbishment includes the installation of touch-free technology throughout the building.

Marc Crothall: We must harness passion for hospitality

Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance.

OPINION: The doors of many of our businesses finally opened last week, welcoming back diners, drinkers and those checking in for a much-needed change of scene.

READ MORE: The Scottish weather delivered all we would have expected (cloudy with a chance of torrential rain) which did nothing to dampen the spirits of those who had swapped almost a year of ‘beer from the fridge’ for ‘pint poured by someone else’.

