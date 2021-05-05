A Starbucks franchise business has opened a new drive-thru and café in Glasgow, adding to its growing portfolio of locations throughout Scotland.

Glasgow-based OCO Westend, one of Starbucks’ longest licensed partners in the UK, opened its new store in Polmadie last month, creating 20 new jobs for the area, following support from HSBC UK.

The new site follows openings in Inverness, Rutherglen, Paisley and Hillington since August 2020, with these stores generating a total of 105 new jobs.

The support secured from HSBC UK has helped with the firm’s expansion by covering the construction and fit-out costs for the new stores. OCO Westend also plans to open two further stores later this year, with more planned for 2022 and beyond.

The new Starbucks in Polmadie forms part of an exciting new services destination for the area at the M74 Junction, which includes storage and business units, a petrol station, and new electric vehicle supercharging station from European motoring venture, Ionity.

JJ O’Hara, managing director, OCO Westend said: “We’re thrilled to be able to open our new Polmadie drive-thru location, hot on the heels of our new stores in Inverness and Rutherglen.

“HSBC UK has supported us for the past eight years since we opened our first store on Dumfries High Street in 2013. Since then, the bank’s franchise expertise and guidance has enabled us to build a sustainable and successful business across Scotland.”

Kevin McKenna, relationship manager for HSBC UK in Scotland, said: “OCO Westend has continued to steadily add to its impressive portfolio in recent years and we’re thrilled to support its expansion. With the on-the-go café market continuing to flourish, OCO Westend has spotted a gap in the market across Scotland and moved quickly to fill it.”

Recent growth means OCO Westend now employs 273 people across thirteen stores in Scotland.

The funding was allocated from HSBC UK’s national SME Fund, part of its commitment to help British businesses innovate and grow as the country looks to rebound from the Covid-19 health crisis. The new £15 billion SME Fund has been announced by HSBC UK, with £650 million committed to supporting SMEs in Scotland.