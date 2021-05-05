EDINBURGH-based online ticketing and livestreaming platform Citizen Ticket has secured a partnership with leading Scottish production company, Cameron, to provide clients across the country with tech support to deliver livestream events.

Cameron is one of three partners working with Citizen Ticket to successfully assist event organisers in the delivery of both livestream and hybrid events. Other partners include Visair in Manchester and gass Productions in Kent.

The collaboration enables "Cameron and Citizen Ticket clients’ confidence to work with trusted ticketing and production partners that understand the production needs to achieve a successful live event".

Online events are common

Oliver McLaren, of Citizen Ticket, said: “The events sector has had to massively adapt during covid, and livestreaming has gone a long way to enable corporate and consumer communities to come together during these times. This has not been without its challenges for event organisers, as they have had to navigate their way to find the right local partners to help them deliver these remote experiences.

“Our partnership with Cameron has brought two likeminded companies together that want to help clients deliver the best experience possible to the widest audience. We firmly believe that livestream events have a long-term role post Covid."

He also said: "So, while we’re excited to see events being delivered in venues once more, we think the hybrid offering will continue to generate greater audience reach, as well as providing customer choice and flexibility about how they experience an event.”

Chris Cameron Jnr, chief executive of Cameron, said: “The events industry has always been at its best when we share ideas and collaborate, and never has that been more pertinent than now. Like many other industries it’s been a hugely challenging year for the events industry, but live streaming has been an undoubted success story.

“We firmly believe that livestreaming and digital events are here to stay alongside face to face events.

“As a likeminded and forward-thinking company, we’re delighted to be going into partnership with Citizen Ticket to offer our clients the best possible experience and flexibility moving forward in the digital age.”

