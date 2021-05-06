By Ian McConnell

WETHERSPOON veteran Helen Dumbreck has been appointed as general manager responsible for the company’s 60 pubs in Scotland.

The pubs giant’s Scottish outlets employ more than 2,500 people and have annual gross sales of around £160 million. Ms Dumbreck, who hails from Ardrossan, has worked for Wetherspoon for more than two decades.

Since joining in 2000, she has held roles as a pub manager, area manager and regional manager. Ms Dumbreck started her Wetherspoon career as a part-time “bar associate” at The Salt Cot in Saltcoats, where she worked for three years.

She spent a further three years at The Wheatsheaf in Kilmarnock, becoming pub manager there in 2005. This post was followed by four years in Glasgow at The Society Room, before she was appointed as area manager in 2011 and regional manager in 2017.

Wetherspoon chief executive John Hutson said: “Helen richly deserves her promotion. She is Wetherspoon through and through, and our Scottish pubs are in very safe hands with her at the helm.”

Ms Dumbreck said: “I am delighted to be appointed as general manager for all Wetherspoon pubs in Scotland. I look forward to working with the area and pub managers, as well as all staff, to ensure the pubs continue to be popular with customers and successful.”