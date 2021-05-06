By Ian McConnell
The 19th-century North Rotunda in Glasgow has created a space for weddings, civil partnerships, and other celebrations, which can accommodate up to 240 guests, following an extensive refurbishment.
The building, which dates back to 1890, overlooks the Finnieston Crane.
Its new "The Finnieston Room", a circular space on the second floor of the building, will have the capacity to accommodate up to 140 seated guests or 240 people for a standing reception.
The area can be divided into smaller spaces, with an independent entrance.
The room features its own private bar, dancefloor, and high-tech audio-visual equipment.
The culinary team at the North Rotunda plans to tailor wedding menus to customer preferences.
The North Rotunda, which has undergone a major transformationo amid the pandemic as it has adapted to social distancing requirements, is also home to Cranside Kitchen, an outdoor and indoor dining, drinking, and entertainment venue.
From The Finnieston Room, a staircase leads to "The Dome" on the third floor, which offers a "glass see-through view" of the new circular events space.
