The only pharmacy in a Highland town has been sold as the owner moves to concentrate on its care home business.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, announced the sale of Aberlour Pharmacy in Banffshire.

The pharmacy, which dispenses an average of 5,500 NHS items per month, is "completely unopposed" in the town, and is within walking distance of the local GP surgery.

The town is known for its distillery which attracts many visitors throughout the year.

The pharmacy was acquired in 2018 by its previous owner, Parklands Care Home Group, which also owns nine care homes. Parklands said it recently decided to sell the pharmacy to concentrate on expanding its care home operations.

Ron Taylor, managing director, said: “Parklands is continuing to expand care provision in the North and we felt that we should focus on this core aspect of our operation.

"We believe we have given the pharmacy a firm foundation from which to grow. I am immensely proud of the team at Aberlour Pharmacy who have worked tirelessly to serve the Speyside community over the past three years of our ownership, and especially during the pandemic.

“The new owners are experienced in the community pharmacy sector and I feel confident the pharmacy is in good hands. Parklands will continue to work with the pharmacy which will provide pharmaceutical supplies for our nine care homes. This is an important contract for the business and underlines our commitment to support the new team there.”

The pharmacy has been purchased by a company from the Edinburgh area which was keen to expand its Scottish pharmacy portfolio, Christie & Co said.

Karl Clezy, director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “Aberlour Pharmacy is an established business which plays a pivotal role in the local community while also providing healthcare to the many tourists that visit the area, particularly during the busy summer months.

“The pharmacy was placed on the market in early September last year and it took only four weeks for parties to express interest and submit offers, which reinforces the strong appetite for pharmacy businesses across most of Scotland.”

Aberlour Pharmacy was sold at an undisclosed price.