AN Edinburgh chef who has cooked for some of the world’s biggest music stars including Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and Metallica is opening in the Scottish capital this month.

Scott Wyse, 34, has teamed up with well-known Edinburgh mixologist, Mike Lynch, 31, and a team of five to launch the 40-cover Superico Restaurant at 83 Hanover Street from Thursday May 20 and 180 capacity Superico Bar and Lounge at 99 Hanover Street from late June.

The style of Superico’s two new venues is influenced by the “big, bold flavours of South America", which Mer Wyse has experienced first-hand during travels south of the equator in recent years.

Signature South American dishes on the new Superico menu will include ceviche and crudo inspired by Nikkei cuisine in Peru, beef cheek with mole from Oaxaca in Mexico and fresh mojo sauces inspired by Chile.

With over 30 years combined experience between them, they were part of the team that launched the Devil’s Advocate restaurant and bar in Edinburgh’s Old Town in 2013.

Mr Wyse started his culinary career at the age of 15 and worked his way up through some of the capital’s most respected restaurants, including The Witchery by the Castle and The Tower Restaurant.

In his spare time, he is interested in bee keeping and horticulture, but his main focus is bringing his unique creativity to the kitchen.

The chef has also been inspired by his four-year stint heading up the catering for global music stars at the MTV Music Awards in London, Seville, Bilboa and Rotterdam.

Both Superico venues have been transformed by JA!COCO!.

Scott Wyse, left, and Mike Lynch.

Mr Lynch is a hospitality manager and multi award-winning mixologist, having won the title of UK’s Best Cocktail Bar for Edinburgh’s Bramble Bar in 2019 and representing the bar in numerous industry events and takeovers in cities such as London, Copenhagen, New York and Denver in the United States.

He specialises in drinks and menu development. He has over 11 years’ experience operating bars and restaurants in Edinburgh.

Mr Lynch said: “Expect a fun, vibrant and stylish setting across both of our two venues with outgoing, knowledgeable and attentive service.

“Guests will enjoy hustle and bustle in the restaurant where they’ll get the chance to see the bar and kitchen team work side by side in the open space to the rear of the restaurant.

“With our sights firmly set on the launch and growth of both our venues, Superico has the ambition to quickly become a well-established social venue in Edinburgh with global recognition.”

Superico Restaurant at 83 Hanover Street is due to open on Thursday 20th May from 5pm.

The venue.

THE 19th-century North Rotunda in Glasgow has created a space for weddings, civil partnerships, and other celebrations, which can accommodate up to 240 guests, following an extensive refurbishment.

