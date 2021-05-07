By Ian McConnell

Scottish housebuilder Mactaggart & Mickel has welcomed approval by Inverclyde Council of its outline planning application to build around 75 homes in Kilmacolm.

And Mactaggart & Mickel said it was “committed to keep working closely with the community” after the local authority backed its planned Quarry Drive development.

It noted that its proposals had been approved by councillors at a meeting of the full Inverclyde Council on Tuesday.

Craig Ormond, director at Glasgow-based Mactaggart & Mickel, said: “Mactaggart & Mickel are pleased at Inverclyde Council’s approval of our proposed Kilmacolm development. We have developed our proposals to ensure our planned Quarry Drive development fits neatly into the village of Kilmacolm in a sustainable manner.

“Our proposed Quarry Drive development will help meet the well-documented need for more homes across Scotland and will boost the local economy.”

He added: “The new homes which are planned will be sympathetic to the character of Kilmacolm and they will be perfect for people who are attracted to all of the benefits of living in this fantastic village.”

Mr Ormond noted that Mactaggart & Mickel had, as part of a major community engagement exercise “which went far beyond what is required by the planning process”, directly contacted all households asking for ideas on how it could make a positive contribution to Kilmacolm.

He said: “We remain fully committed to working closely with the local community and community council throughout the remainder of the planning process.”