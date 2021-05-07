By Ian McConnell
Scottish housebuilder Mactaggart & Mickel has welcomed approval by Inverclyde Council of its outline planning application to build around 75 homes in Kilmacolm.
And Mactaggart & Mickel said it was “committed to keep working closely with the community” after the local authority backed its planned Quarry Drive development.
It noted that its proposals had been approved by councillors at a meeting of the full Inverclyde Council on Tuesday.
Craig Ormond, director at Glasgow-based Mactaggart & Mickel, said: “Mactaggart & Mickel are pleased at Inverclyde Council’s approval of our proposed Kilmacolm development. We have developed our proposals to ensure our planned Quarry Drive development fits neatly into the village of Kilmacolm in a sustainable manner.
“Our proposed Quarry Drive development will help meet the well-documented need for more homes across Scotland and will boost the local economy.”
He added: “The new homes which are planned will be sympathetic to the character of Kilmacolm and they will be perfect for people who are attracted to all of the benefits of living in this fantastic village.”
Mr Ormond noted that Mactaggart & Mickel had, as part of a major community engagement exercise “which went far beyond what is required by the planning process”, directly contacted all households asking for ideas on how it could make a positive contribution to Kilmacolm.
He said: “We remain fully committed to working closely with the local community and community council throughout the remainder of the planning process.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.