Edinburgh-based 7N Architects has lodged plans for more than 200 homes and commercial space in the Scottish capital.

A series of shops and cafes will be included, creating a new neighbourhood focal point as part of the Western Harbour development, the firm said.

7N Architects said: "The design has been developed around the masterplan principles of streets and spaces, rather than individual plots, with each street having its own character in order to cultivate variety, identity and legibility."

The plans have been lodged with City of Edinburgh Council.

It added: “With the arrival of the tram extension to Western Harbour in 2023, the project is founded on the principle of active travel and shared mobility with the creation of a new segregated cycle lane that will extend into future phases of the masterplan.

“Designed in collaboration with rankinfraser Landscape Architecture, the proposals will deliver 205 homes focussed around a communal courtyard garden that includes a shared amenity space for home working and entertaining.

“A series of shops and cafes will address Sandpiper Drive at ground floor, establishing a new neighbourhood centre for the community.”

High Street footfall perks up

Shoppers hit high streets and shopping centres as retail lockdown restrictions eased last month.

THE phased reopening of the retail sector in Scotland towards the end of April saw shoppers return to highs streets and shopping centres, bringing a much-needed boost to a sector battered by pandemic lockdowns.

READ MORE: Figures released by the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) and Sensormatic IQ revealed that footfall decreased by 52.1 per cent in April compared with the same period two years ago, a 14.2 percentage point increase from March.

Plans for major development in popular Scottish village

The area is sought-after.

SCOTTISH housebuilder Mactaggart & Mickel has welcomed approval by Inverclyde Council of its outline planning application to build around 75 homes in Kilmacolm.

READ MORE: It said it was “committed to keep working closely with the community” after the local authority backed its planned Quarry Drive development.

