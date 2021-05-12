AN Edinburgh-based architectural practice has won a competition to help create the ideal railway station of the future.

7N Architects was hailed by Network Rail and the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) as they announced the Scottish firm would help shape Britain’s future railway station experience.

The contest sought architects, engineers and designers from across the world to reimagine how small to medium-sized stations can improve the travel experience of the millions of passengers who use Britain’s railway.

The competition attracted more than 200 entries from designers based in 34 different countries. 7N’s winning entry “considers the needs of both passengers and their local communities”.

Anthony Dewar, head of buildings and architecture at Network Rail, said: “This competition offered a unique opportunity to reimagine what a railway station can be in the 21st century, creating an environment that better serves the passengers and communities who rely on the British railway network and leave a lasting legacy on station design."

The design will be developed into a formal propsal.

He added: "I would like to congratulate 7N Architects on their winning entry and I look forward to seeing how they will bring their design to life.”

Judge Lucy Musgrave, founding director of Publica, said: “7N’s winning proposal showed a confident expression and understanding of the opportunity to celebrate our local identities, the specificity and integration with our urban and rural landscapes, and the strength of our national identity through our railway infrastructure.

"We wish 7N well in this next phase and look forward to seeing the work develop.”

Alan Jones, of RIBA, said: “This is a highly innovative, compelling and forward-thinking solution that will have a hugely-positive impact on future station design. Congratulations to 7N Architects.”