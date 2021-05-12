AN East Lothian-based grain merchant led by the former Scotland rugby captain Jim Aitken has fallen into administration.

Alexander Inglis & Son, which supplies grain and cereals to the whisky and distilling industries, is to be wound down after a poor harvest in 2020 was compounded by a fall in demand arising from the pandemic.

Joint administrators Tom MacLennan and Chad Griffin at FRP said Alexander Inglis also continued to be impacted by losses on dealings with the failed Philip Wilson Group. The board determined the best course of action was to wind the business down to maximise value to creditors, FRP said.

Alexander Inglis, which was formed in 1950, employs 40 staff and turns over £100 million.

No job cuts were announced today but a spokesman said the administrators “will be reviewing matters in the coming days and will update as appropriate.”

The company operates five grain stories across the Borders and east of Scotland, in Ormiston Swarland, St Boswells, Errol and Loanhead.

The wind down will involve confirming title to stock held in the stores and to the extent owned by third parties, liaising with owners on stock disposals, FRP added.

Mr Griffin said: “Alexander Inglis & Son is a key supplier of cereals and barley to the whisky, distilling and allied industries. The storage facilities are very well equipped and in strategic locations. We will now focus on marketing the assets for sale."

The appointment of administrators comes after a series of departures at the company. Documents at Companies House show that three directors, Colin Thomas Wright, Neil Morris Wilson Aitken and Russell James Aitken, have had their appointments terminated this year.

The most recent accounts for Alexander Inglis & Son show that the company made a pre-tax profit of nearly £1.77m on turnover of £99.2m in the year ended December 31, 2019.

Mr Aitken bought the business after leading the Scotland rugby team to the Grand Slam in 1984.