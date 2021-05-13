TWO new large-scale Lidl supermarkets have won planning approval.

The stores will be built on Carlisle Road, Airdrie and Mossbell Road, Bellshill after permission was granted by planning officers at North Lanarkshire Council.

The Airdrie site also allows for a drive thru, although no information on whether this would be connected to any Lidl venture was given when asked, and further future retail, which will also provide more job opportunities once trading, the discounter said.

The current owner Distell International Ltd will relocate its operations to a newly developed facility in East Kilbride.

The firm said the new stores will create up to 80 new jobs for the local economy once opened and "represent Lidl’s continued commitment across Scotland".

It is part of the company’s £1.3 billion investment plans across Great Britain in 2021 and 2022, it said.

Construction of the new store in Bellshill will start soon with Airdrie due to commence this summer.

This will see Lidl build sustainable stores with 1,256 sqm sales areas, and facilities including an in-store bakery, customer toilets, and ample parking for both cars and bicycles including rapid electric vehicle charging spaces.

In preparation for the Scottish Government’s Deposit Return Scheme rollout in July 2022, the stores will also have money-back recycling stations installed.

Gordon Rafferty, Lidl GB’s regional head of property, hailed the news, adding: “We could not be more delighted to have received planning permission for these two stores, and look forward to getting started on construction."