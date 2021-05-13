Developer S1 Developments is giving the public a chance to have its say on proposals for a new student residential development at Edinburgh's former Tynecastle High School site.

The development will regenerate a site that has currently lain vacant for over a decade and fallen into a state of disrepair

A full assessment has been undertaken by S1 and due to a number of constraints, the best use of the site is judged to be for car free student development, with the original category B-listed school building on McLeod Street retained and restored.

Proximity to North British Distillery, who previously owned the site, Tynecastle Stadium and the Western Approach, with issues around light, smell, noise and traffic make student accommodation a more effective use of the site than residential accommodation.

A single user operator, such a student one, is able introduce control measures that will ensure that amenity and safety can be maintained with issues such as noise, smells and air quality easier to mitigate through a single point of control such as through the ventilation system and acoustic design, the firm said.

It also affords opportunities to install site-wide green energy provision under the control of a Building Energy Management System (BEMS) to minimise energy consumption and improve sustainability.

Council guidance also points to the benefits of purpose-built student accommodation in freeing up flats for families with children and reducing issues of antisocial behaviour.

The developer submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to the City of Edinburgh Council, in February informing that it intends to submit a planning application for the redevelopment of the site following a public consultation event.

The planned development

Full details about the proposals will be made available to the public at 9 am on Tuesday May 18 on the project website: www.oldtynecastlehigh.com.

An online consultation will take place between 3 pm and 7pm on the same day. Consultants will be available during those hours to answer any questions and receive feedback through a two-way chat system.

Feedback can also be submitted via the website, and information will be made available in paper format if requested.

Dan Teague, director at S1 Developments, said: "We're delighted to be giving the public the chance to have a say on our development proposals for the site of the former Tynecastle High School.

“As S1 Developments we develop sites to suit the location and following a full assessment of the constraints it is clear to us that student development is the most appropriate use to secure the redevelopment of the Old Tynecastle High School and develop the site in manner which is compatible with the neighbouring uses. Discussions have also been held with local stakeholders and community groups to also look at potential to form a new community space.

“The original school building has fallen into a sorry state since it stopped being a school in 2009. Whilst the redevelopment is challenging, we are hopeful that the proposed use brings with it an opportunity to save and renovate the original school building and continue its educational use, serving students in higher education.”

Budget hotel giant brings brand to Scottish town

The hotel opens on Monday

A NEW hotel operating under one of the world’s biggest budget brands is set to open its doors in Cumbernauld on Monday.

The latest opening by the Ibis chain in Scotland will begin welcoming guests after its lease to management company AGO Hotels. The property, based at the Auchenkilns Roundabout, has 57 bedrooms, with free wi-fi as standard.

Warning of major challenges ahead

Andrew McRae of the FSB. Picture: Gordon Terris

A WARNING over the challenges facing the Scottish economy – with furlough numbers still totalling more than 300,000 at the end of March – has been sounded by the Federation of Small Businesses.

The FSB highlighted the latest official figures for the coronavirus job retention scheme, published last week, which show the number of employments on furlough in Scotland was 327,100 at March 31, down from 368,400 on February 28. In the UK as a whole, there were 4.2 million employments on furlough at the end of March. The furlough scheme is due to end in September.

