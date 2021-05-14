Scottish Chef Nico Simeone has announced the launch of his second London restaurant, Six by Nico Canary Wharf on Chancellor Passage, later this summer.

Six by Nico says it offers a “fresh and accessible" dining experience with a six course tasting menu that changes every six weeks. Each new menu is inspired by anything from memories, concepts, places and locations, designed by Scottish-Italian Mr Simeone, who said he draws on his heritage to create innovative new dishes.

The new Canary Wharf site will be the eighth national location, following in the footsteps of its sister restaurants in Glasgow Finnieston, Glasgow Southside, Edinburgh City Centre, Belfast City Centre, Liverpool City Centre, Manchester City Centre and London Fitzrovia.

There are also plans to open a third location in Mr Simeone’s hometown of Glasgow on Byres Road in September 2021. This wide regional reach, novel menu arrangement and modest price tag makes a winning formula that is taking the UK by storm.

The 100-cover restaurant is placed right in the centre of London’s business hub. Guests will have plenty of space to choose between indoor and outdoor dining, with the Canary Wharf site offering a 30-cover outside space - perfect for the opening in late summer. The space will also feature a dedicated bar area, fully equipped for any and all drinks orders.

Mr Simeone said: “This year, we're excited to open our second London location in Canary Wharf. It's always been a dream of mine to expand in this incredible city, and this area of London already has a lot to offer. Our team is enthusiastic about bringing the Six by Nico experience to Canary Wharf and we look forward to bringing our one-of-a-kind dining experience to the area.”

Stuart Fyfe, of Canary Wharf Group, said:“The opening of Six by Nico at Canary Wharf offering an innovative six-course tasting menu will be one of the highlights of a number of new restaurant openings in Canary Wharf this summer.

“Our Canary Wharf community - workers, visitors and local residents - love to try something new and this innovative concept we anticipate being hugely popular. We’re looking forward to their opening soon.”

