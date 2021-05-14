A new Johnnie Walker Terrace Garden with views towards Edinburgh Castle has launched at The Huxley on Rutland Street ahead of "one of the biggest celebrations of Scotland’s national drink" this weekend.

The Huxley in the West End has teamed up with the Johnnie Walker whisky experience on Princes Street and will mark the move by celebrating World Whisky Day at the venue on Saturday.

The 40-seater Johnnie Walker Terrace Garden at The Huxley offers an "idyllic location for people to enjoy their favourite cocktail and other tasty tipples right in the heart of the city", the operator said.

The new Johnnie Walker whisky cocktail menu at The Huxley is also unveiled.

Mike Lewis, general manager of The Huxley and The Rutland Hotel, said: "We’re delighted to team up with a brand as special as Johnnie Walker.

"Having worked together to open our amazing outside drinking and dining space at The Huxley called the ‘Johnnie Walker Terrace Garden’, we’ve developed an accessible and delicious range of Johnnie Walker cocktails to compliment the Scottish summer.

“We’re so excited to welcome the Johnnie Walker experience to the West End of the city making the most of such an iconic building right across the street from our hotel and bar.”

Plans put forward for new multi-million pound golf resort

PLANS to convert a former farm steading into a new golfing destination in St Andrews are being put forward for consultation with the public.

READ MORE: Investment consultants GPH Engineering said the new multi-million pound golf resort at Feddinch Mains will include a clubhouse, golf accommodation including up to 39 luxury suites, a spa, and a restaurant.

Former Booker chief joins Menzies

Menzies currently operates a fleet of more than 4,000 vehicles.

FORMER Booker chief Charles Wilson has made a boardroom comeback at Menzies Distribution, and is taking a 10 per cent stake in the logistics business.

READ MORE: The appointment of Mr Wilson as a non-executive follows that of former Asda chief executive Andy Clark to the role of chairman of Menzies in February.

