The founder of what is claimed to be Scotland’s first hair and beauty salon operating as a social enterprise has launched a new venue in the Scottish capital.

Kerry Anderson officially opened the doors of the city’s second Brave, Strong, Beautiful salon on Lothian Road, “further establishing her social mission to invest in the future of young people”.

The salon, Brave, Strong, Beautiful, has been operating as a community interest company (CIC), helping vulnerable young adults from Edinburgh interested in the hair and beauty industry, by offering them an alternative, inspiring and accessible route to training and employment.

The first salon in Restalrig has drawn a loyal community of clients, the business said.

READ MORE: Glasgow recruitment technology firm overcomes lockdown challenges

Ms Anderson: “I know from first-hand experience that young people who have faced disadvantages growing up need more than just educational and vocational training to keep them on track when studying.

“They need to feel supported, encouraged and safe, to take steps towards creating a positive future.

“We’re committed to encouraging young people with training and career progression, but we also remain very focussed on offering best in class service. We work with leading hair and beauty brands, offer exceptional training standards and the highest level of customer service.

“We’re opening the Lothian Road Salon with seven staff, some of whom have been training with us since 2019, and I personally feel so proud of what they have all achieved. I’m lucky to have a group of very talented people working with me, who are achieving great things because of the extra support and care they have been given.”

Sarah Page, a senior apprentice who started her training at Brave, Strong, Beautiful in April 2019, said “I feel that I get listened to and that Kerry understands what I’m going through.

“We’ve been working so hard to get the salon ready for our clients and can’t wait to welcome them in – the space looks amazing. I’ve enjoyed all of my training with Kerry and the team, but it’s been really, really exciting to be part of a new salon opening."

The business also won the Scottish Edge Award Community Interest Company in October 2020 and was awarded £50,000 of funding to support the business growth and ambitions.

The funding has allowed Ms Anderson and her team to open the new salon, and Kerry has big ambitions for the business and its continued growth and expansion.

Scottish economy buoyed by easing of coronavirus restrictions

Picture: Colin Mearns

GROWTH of Scotland’s private-sector economy accelerated in April to its fastest pace in eight months and overall employment increased for the first time since January 2020, amid a loosening of coronavirus-related restrictions, a key survey reveals.

READ MORE: Royal Bank of Scotland’s latest purchasing managers’ index report, published today, also shows the fastest overall monthly rise in new work for companies north of the Border for nearly three years.

Scotland’s largest privately owned employer foresees further major growth

The first of the planned housing developments, at Crown Street

WITH 14,000 staff, Lord Willie Haughey declares his City Facilities Management empire is “officially” Scotland’s largest privately owned employer.

READ MORE: He sees potential for more huge growth in coming years from both facilities management and the new house-building division he is launching with Scottish property group Ediston.

Sign up

You can now have the new enhanced Business Briefing with the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, by clicking below: