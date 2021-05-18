By Ian McConnell

A FORMER major textiles mill site in Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders, described as being "suitable for a variety of commercial uses or residential development", is being put up for sale.

The former mill sold cashmere around the globe under the Ballantyne brand.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, which is bringing the Brodies Mill and outbuildings to market, noted they were "on a self-contained 0.9-acre regeneration site".

The four-floor mill building was constructed in 1788 by Alexander Brodie and was subsequently added to in a piecemeal fashion over the 19th and 20th centuries, to become Caerlee Mill, Innerleithen’s largest employer making and selling cashmere around the world under the Ballantyne brand.

Shepherd said: "Following the Caerlee Mill site’s final closure in 2013, a number of later additions were recently demolished to create the adjacent residential site, on which Whiteburn is close to completing its development of 44 new homes, now all sold."

It noted the retained buildings were B-listed and "lie centrally located within Innerleithen and a short walk from the town centre".

Whiteburn’s managing director, Eve McCurrich, said: “We have had preliminary discussions with a number of interested parties, including a mountain bike innovation centre, and are now ready to see a viable and complementary use emerge for these buildings, compatible with the character of our Caerlee development as well as the village of Innerleithen.”

Steven Clarke, associate at Shepherd’s Edinburgh office, said: “This key site is designated for regeneration and the current owner has made representation to the emerging local plan for residential use. As such, we anticipate keen interest from a range of developers in this opportunity.”