Scottish golf equipment retailer Affordable Golf has taken on 15 staff members, it said as it also announced it has strengthened its board.

The Glasgow-based firm said it is on track for revenue of over £20 million in the year to 31st October 2021.

Scott Beveridge and Gordon Campbell, co-founders of Glasgow-based ecommerce and online advertising agency Clickboost, who have partnered with Affordable Golf since 2019, join the company’s board and will work alongside founder and managing director Mark Taylor as the business plots its next phase of growth.

Affordable Golf said it has benefited from a sharp increase in online purchasing in recent years, with online sales increasing by around 340 per cent since working with Clickboost.

The company, which also has physical stores in East Kilbride, Hillington in Glasgow, and Irvine, has hired 15 people over the last twelve months and now has an overall headcount of 55.

Mark Taylor, founder and managing director of Affordable Golf, said: “Scott, Gordon and the Clickboost team have been integral to our success over the last couple of years as purchasing golf equipment has moved increasingly online. It’s a competitive market, and online advertising is key if you want to stand out from the pack.

“Having both guys on the board means they have even more of a vested interest in the business, and the team and I are really pleased to have their experience and know-how in place as we move into our next phase of growth.”

Scott Beveridge, Clickboost co-founder and Non-executive Director at Affordable Golf, said: “Gordon and I have been so impressed with what Mark and the team have been able to achieve at Affordable Golf, the last year of growth has been incredible and the business is positioned to further expand. We look forward to supporting the board and leadership team on its continuing growth trajectory.”

Glasgow redevelopment takes step forward with start of work on 500-bedroom hotel

Developer Drum Property Group noted this is "one of Glasgow’s most prominent gap sites".

A MAJOR development at a landmark site in Glasgow city centre has taken a significant step forward with the start of on-site works for The Student Hotel’s first-ever complex in the UK.

Former Scottish Borders textiles mill up for sale

Brodies Mill

A FORMER major textiles mill site in Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders, described as being "suitable for a variety of commercial uses or residential development", is being put up for sale.

READ MORE: The former mill sold cashmere around the globe under the Ballantyne brand.

