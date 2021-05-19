By Kristy Dorsey

Loganair has re-established routes between Scotland’s two largest cities and Devon as the regional operator continues to fill the gaps left by the collapse of Flybe in March of last year.

Direct flights to and from Glasgow and Exeter Airport will initially run twice a week, increasing to four per week from May 31 and then a daily service from July 5. Flights between Edinburgh and Exeter will initially run five days per week, rising to daily from June 21.

Flights between Newcastle and Exeter are also being restored, and a fourth direct route between Exeter and Norwich that was originally planned for September has been brought forward to July 12. All will be served by Glasgow-based Loganair’s 49-seater Embraer 145 regional jets.

READ MORE: Auditor flags 'material uncertainty' over Glasgow-based airline after profits tumble

Donna McHugh, Loganair’s head of sales and revenue, arrived on the first flight from Glasgow to be greeted on the tarmac by Stephen Wiltshire, operations director at Exeter Airport. The first flights from Newcastle and Edinburgh arrive soon after.

“The recommencement of domestic air connectivity between the south-west, north-west and Scotland is a milestone moment for Exeter Airport,” Mr Wiltshire said.

“The long-awaited return to flying is wonderful news for business and leisure passengers, giving a boost to the regional economy and enabling holidaymakers to take welcome ‘staycation’ breaks in Devon, Newcastle, Glasgow and Edinburgh – some of the UK’s most popular destinations.”

Last month, Loganair announced the addition of scheduled flights to several Scottish islands in anticipation of the easing of restrictions on non-essential travel. The latest addition of cross-border routes to destinations such as Exeter is an extension of its plans for ramping up services.

READ MORE: Loganair chief's concerns over 'viability and sustainability' of airports post-pandemic

Kay Ryan, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: “I know many of our customers have been waiting for Newcastle, Edinburgh and Glasgow services to resume, and we are also very pleased to be able to add Norwich to our Exeter roster earlier than planned. Bookings from all four of Loganair’s partner airports are proving very popular to this great part of the country.

“Importantly, these services fill gaps left by the collapse of Flybe, with almost every domestic destination from Exeter now being restored by Loganair and other carriers over the coming months.”

Earlier this year, Loganair reported a £12.7 million loss for the 12 months to March 31, 2020. The loss for its latest financial year is expected to be “significantly” narrower following “rigorous” cost control during the height of the pandemic, along with increased income from contract and charter flights.