A Borders-based firm that provides sleeper buses used by pop stars such as Lady Gaga and Justin Timberlake has won official support to help it cope with the devastating toll taken on the live music industry by the coronavirus crisis.
Four Seasons Travel was awarded £95,880 by South of Scotland Enterprise, which said the company had been unable to operate since the first Covid-19 lockdown was introduced in March last year.
This resulted in concerts and performances in front of large audiences being suspended.
The company hopes to have its vehicles operating across the UK and Europe again when restrictions are eased. It has been operated by Maureen Farrey and husband Malcolm since 1982 and is based in Duns.
However, Ms Farrey said: “We are not expecting to be back on the road for a considerable time, as we need venues to be available at full capacity for acts to need our vehicles.
“We have had to put a lot of our own money in the business, and taken out a loan as well. We are losing a lot of money at the moment without an income.”
Ms Farrey said the business had received fantastic support from South of Scotland Enterprise, which provided guidance and advice as well as funding.
