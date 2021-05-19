A LANDMARK hotel in the Scottish capital has been acquired in an off-market sale.

JLL has advised Queensferry Hotels on the off-market sale of the Best Western Plus Bruntsfield Hotel, Edinburgh.

The 70 bedroom hotel has been acquired by Castleforge Partners and is the first investment by the London based private equity fund for its new hospitality strategy. Castleforge has appointed Axiom Hospitality to operate the hotel on its behalf.

The freehold property was sold for an undisclosed sum by the current owner following the decision to retire after 40 years of ownership.

Russell Imrie, managing director of Queensferry Hotels, said: “While it is sad for the Gwyn family and myself to be moving on from the hotel after 40 years of care and development, it is comforting to know that we are handing over the baton to Castleforge Partners and Axiom Hospitality who have committed to invest in the property to allow it to benefit from the return of the hospitality industry and to take the hotel forward to its future years of continuing success.”

Matt Lederer, hotel acquisitions director, Castleforge Partners, said: “We are delighted to have purchased the Bruntsfield Hotel. Edinburgh remains one of the most sought after hotel markets in Europe which meets our strategy of investing in best in class opportunities. We are looking forward to investing in the property and working with Axiom to unlock the potential the the hotel offers.”

Kerr Young, director, hotels and hospitality, JLL, said, “Despite the obvious challenges that have beset the hospitality industry over the course of the last 14 months there remains significant capital looking for investment opportunities. We have received in excess of £2.5 billion of offers during 2021 and are in exclusivity or have completed on in excess of £300 million of UK Hotel Transactions and we anticipate an increase in transactional activity during the second half of 2021.”

Brodies advised the Vendor, CMS advised the Purchaser.

