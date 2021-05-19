By Ian McConnell
A SUCCESSFUL holiday lodge business on the Old Military Road in the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, near Drymen, has been put up for sale at more than £1.15 million.
The property comprises four self-catering holiday lodges, all rated five-star, a four-bedroom house, which selling agent Galbraith said would be “ideally suited as the manager’s residence and grounds of about 1.7 acres.
Galbraith said the lodges complex was “in a highly accessible, scenic location close to the village of Drymen”
Isla Shaw, of Galbraith, said: “The property offers an excellent opportunity to live in one of the most beautiful parts of Scotland and continue operating this successful premium holiday business, which provides superb accommodation for families and outdoor enthusiasts.
“Every aspect of the lodge accommodation has been well designed to offer a wonderful guest experience, with each having a decked area and hot tub along with a lovely master bedroom suite. Three of the lodges also have their own sauna and all are very well presented. The manager’s house offers spacious and comfortable accommodation, also finished to a high standard.”
