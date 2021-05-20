The UK Government has announced it is to bring 60 Business Department roles to Edinburgh by 2025.

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said the move is part of a wider push to move 3,000 central government jobs outside London.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The UK Business Department already has a strong presence within Scotland, with around 100 staff in Aberdeen ensuring policymakers from Scotland are feeding into vital work on everything from green energy to innovative scientific research.

“Creating an additional 60 roles in Scotland’s capital will ensure the bonds of our Union are strengthened even further, as we work together to recover from Covid-19 and tackle climate change, ensuring Scottish voices are heard as we build back better and greener from the pandemic.”

READ MORE: Shetland oil pioneer faces boardroom coup attempt

This announcement will also see both the Business Secretary and other government ministers spending an increasing amount of time outside of London, it is claimed.

Alister Jack, Secretary of State for Scotland, said: “It’s wonderful news that 60 civil service jobs are coming to Edinburgh. As well as bringing economic opportunities to the city, this move will further strengthen Scotland’s voice in UK Government policy-making, to the benefit of the whole country.

“We are firmly committed to levelling up every part of the UK and this is just one example of our work to create jobs and support recovery across the country as we Build Back Better from the pandemic."

Loch Lomond holiday lodge business for sale

The holiday lodges

A HOLIDAY lodge business in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, near Drymen, has been put up for sale at more than £1.15 million.

READ MORE: The property on the Old Military Road, owned by the Martin family, comprises four self-catering holiday lodges, all rated five-star with decked areas and hot tubs, a four-bedroom house, which selling agent Galbraith said would be “ideally suited as the manager’s residence, and grounds of about 1.7 acres.

Plans to build 5,500 homes in Scotland unveiled

Bell Street Stables in Merchant City in Glasgow.

WHEATLEY Group has unveiled plans to build 5,500 new homes across Scotland by 2026, declaring this will be “one of the largest affordable housebuilding programmes in the UK over the next five years”.

READ MORE: The housing, care and property-management group said the homes would be “a mix of social housing and mid-market rent” properties.

Sign up

You can now have the new enhanced Business Briefing with the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, by clicking below: