HOUSEBUILDING giant Miller Homes has secured a big increase in its landbank through the acquisition of a firm that helps farmers find buyers for surplus acreage
Edinburgh-based Miller Homes has acquired Wallace Land Investments and Management for an undisclosed sum.
Miller said the acquisition will allow the company to add 41 sites to its strategic landbank, taking the total to 119.
The 41 sites are spread across Scotland and England and include enough land for Miller to build thousands of homes on.
Miller Homes chief operating officer Stewart Lynes said: “Land is the lifeblood of our business, and this acquisition almost doubles the size of our high quality strategic landbank and brings to our business a well-located landbank with strong planning prospects.”
