SCOTTISH PPE firm Alpha Solway has expanded its apprenticeship scheme following a period of substantial growth for the business over the last 12 months.

The safety solutions company has created half a dozen additional apprenticeship placements at its site in Annan across professions including engineering, finance, administration, sales and much more.

The new placements will double the size of Alpha Solway’s apprenticeship programme, which enables young people to train on the job for careers in industry and help to provide a long-term and sustainable supply of PPE to NHS professionals, and other key industry workers across the UK.

Alpha Solway, part of Globus Group, the largest British-based PPE manufacturer, has also pledged to continue to increase the number of apprenticeship opportunities at the company throughout 2021 across its sites in Dumfries and Golborne, North West England.

The news follows Globus Group’s announcement that it is developing a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Dumfries, after securing funding support from South of Scotland Enterprise, which will see the creation of over 300 jobs in the region.

Head of People at Globus Group Helen Dawson said: “We’re delighted to expand our apprenticeship scheme across the Group. Employing young talent is integral to help the business continue to grow and our hope is that they stay with us for the long term and build fulfilling careers in our industry.

“There are endless opportunities throughout the scheme for professional development, including regular training and career progression, and many apprentices are promoted throughout their journey at Globus Group.”

Mary Robinson, 22-year-old production operative and Alpha Solway’s first apprentice to complete the scheme, said: “The Alpha Solway apprenticeship has been integral to shaping my future career. Working here has felt like being a part of a wider family which has been essential in building my confidence and helping to learn the trade so quickly.

“Finishing the apprentice felt like a huge accomplishment and I’m truly looking forward to gaining further experience and developing my skill set here in a variety of areas within production.

“My advice to any young person considering the apprenticeship route would be to absolutely throw yourself in and give it a go. An apprenticeship really opens your eyes to different roles, enabling you to find the perfect career fit.”

Murray Capital drafts in property director

David Durie, Murray Capital.

THE family business of former Rangers Football Club owner Sir David Murray has appointed a property director.

Murray Capital, which owns commercial property throughout Scotland and has a number of strategic developments in the pipeline, has installed David Durie into the newly created role.

Douglas Mundie: Harnessing academia can drive the economic recovery

Douglas Mundie

OPINION: For more than twenty years, I have been passionate about the benefits that academic expertise can bring to young businesses when correctly harnessed and focused on driving business growth.

However, as someone who has been involved on both sides, it can be difficult to engage the right academics – those who have a positive attitude towards developing their expertise commercially – and pairing them with the right companies.

