By Ian McConnell

PLANS to develop an “environmentally sensitive, eco-therapy wellness park” on the site of the former Barony colliery, near Auchinleck, have been lodged with East Ayrshire Council.

The proposals have been unveiled by social enterprise company National Pride, which completed the purchase of the 108.8-acre site, as The Barony NP (UK) Limited, from Hargreaves Land in July 2020. National Pride highlighted the creation of local employment through the planned development and emphasised that education and training opportunities, particularly for vulnerable adults, would be a priority.

The proposed Barony eco-therapy wellness centre would “act as a health and wellness destination”.

Active health and mental relaxation facilities, with spa, exercise, craft activities and amenities would be provided, as well as accommodation in lodges and “geodesic” domes. The project also aims to act as a destination showcasing healthy dining experiences.

National Pride noted that "today all that remains of the Barony Colliery is !a huge pit-heading winding gear frame, the Barony A-Frame, which is an inspiring local landmark and testament to the industrial heritage of the site".

It is anticipated that, subject to planning permission, construction could start on site in the third quarter of next year and be completed at the end of 2024.

National Pride said: "Natural woodland at the location will be sensitively recrafted to enable visitors to develop mental and physical strengths and personal resilience, as well as being a restfulness centre for sufferers of life-changing illnesses and conditions. The Barony site descends into the Lugar Water Valley, forming a micro-climate where the proposals will refocus the natural environment to create oxygen-rich clean and pollutant free air."

It added: Education and training opportunities, especially for vulnerable adults, will be a priority and the project will create significant local employment and also aims to support local businesses and jobs in the supply chain."

National Pride recently purchased the St Ninians and Loch Fitty site in Fife, a 930-acre site on which it also plans to develop an "eco-therapy wellness park".

Irene Bisset, who chairs National Pride, said: “We are incredibly excited to be adding the fantastic Barony to our eco-therapy and wellness collection of projects.

“There is an increasing recognition of the need for places close to nature for mental health and wellbeing, and the impacts of Covid-19 have made us even more aware of the healing power that nature can bring to our lives."

She added: "Guests at The Barony will experience a safe, restful and enlivening environment in which to relax, rejuvenate and be healthy in mind and body, developing their mental and physical strength and personal resilience.

“Our leisure and tourism destination will also provide significant economic and community benefits to the area and we look forward to engaging with the local community on the scheme as it progresses.”