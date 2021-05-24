July will see the launch of three brand new dining concepts - ‘18’, The Bridge, and One Under Bar - within luxury hotel Rusacks St Andrews.

The kitchens will be led by Derek Johnstone, winner of the inaugural Masterchef the Professionals competition in 2008. He joins Rusacks St Andrews from Borthwick Castle, where he was twice runner up in National Chef of the Year and was shortlisted for Scottish Chef of the Year at the 2021 CIS Excellence Awards.

The 120-room hotel, which overlooks the 18th green at the iconic Old Course, is undergoing a major renovation of its accommodations including a new addition to the property and a transformation of its food and beverage offerings to ring in the summer.

Derek Johnstone

A destination rooftop and Scottish restaurant, 18, will use the restaurant’s state-of-the-art Robata grill to focus on open-flame cooked dishes and contemporary game and seafood. The restaurant sits on the fourth floor of the new extension to the previous footprint and its full glass wall offers a panoramic view across the Old Course, West Sands and the North Sea.

The ground floor will house The Bridge, a more casual all-day dining option. Completing the new offering is the One Under Bar, an intimate, underground bar serving the very best pub favourites, beers, whiskies and cocktails. It aims to embody the Scottish spirit of camaraderie and host live music.

Throughout Mr Johnstone’s career, he has worked with some of the world’s most renowned chefs including Michel Roux Jr. and Albert Roux, and in Michelin-starred kitchens around Europe including Le Gavroche in London, De Karmeliet in Belgium, and DO near Milan.

“My philosophy of cooking beautiful Scottish produce - showing it the respect it deserves and letting the food do the talking - will run through the menus at 18, The Bridge and One Under Bar," he said. "I’m delighted to join the team at Rusacks St Andrews and look forward making it one of the best hotels in the country to eat and drink at.”

18, The Bridge and One Under Bar at Rusacks St Andrews will be developed and operated by White Rabbit Projects, whose hospitality portfolio includes Lina Stores, Kricket and Island Poké.

It is part of the Marine & Lawn collection, which is owned by Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners. Rusacks St Andrews will be joined by two additional Scottish golf properties: Marine North Berwick in July 2021 and Marine Troon when it relaunches and joins the collection in spring 2022.

