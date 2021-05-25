Restaurant Group said sales from outdoor dining at its Wagamama chain and pubs have come close to pre-pandemic levels as Britons started stepping out to meet their families and friends after months of lockdown.

Sales at about 130 Wagamama restaurant sites and 75 pubs touched roughly 85 per cent of the levels seen in 2019 in the five weeks to May 16, as the owner of Frankie & Benny's spent heavily on stretch tents and marquees.

The group said it was seeing encouraging signs since indoor dining resumed last week, even as hotels and restaurants in Britain continue to operate at limited capacity.

READ MORE: Investors frown as pubs bring customers inside

Restaurant Group also said average standalone delivery and takeaway sales at Wagamama in the six weeks to April 11 were at three times compared with pre-Covid levels, while leisure unit sales were more than five times, due to a surge in orders during the lockdown.

The company over the past year had to permanently shut some underperforming restaurants, secure new long-term loans, seek out government support and raise money multiple times to navigate the global health crisis.

Revealed: Sklills most sought-after by Scotland's financial companies

Data analysis has been identified as the biggest growth area on the Scottish financial sector jobs scene by Core-Asset Consulting.

The Edinburgh-based financial services recruitment company has pinpointed five areas which are experiencing surging demand levels, along with “two reliable mainstays” where opportunities regularly outstrip the number of candidates available, using statistics and insights from its annual salary guide.

READ MORE: Scottish financial sector: Skills most sought-after by employers revealed in Core-Asset report

Voyage into retail shops for Scottish CBD firm

A Scottish CBD company is gearing up to open its first retail shops following the appointment of two new non-executive directors.

Perth-based Voyager Life, which is also preparing for a listing on the pan-European Aquis Growth Market, will open its first store in St Andrews in the middle of next month. A second shop from a shortlist of other Scottish sites is expected to open soon thereafter.

READ MORE: Voyager has also appointed Jill Overland and Nikki Cooper to its board of directors, while Mark Underwood joins as head of sales

Sign up

You can now have the new enhanced Business Briefing with the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, by clicking below: