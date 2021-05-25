LOGANAIR has bolstered its network for the second time in less than a week by adding a new flight connecting Scotland and Wales.

The Scottish airline will begin flying between Edinburgh and Cardiff five times per week from August 2. It is the latest of the major domestic routes to be re-established by Loganair and other airlines following the collapse of regional carrier Flybe in March of last year. Last week, Loganair said it would pick up the former Flybe routes connecting Glasgow and Edinburgh with Exeter Airport in Devon.

Loganair began selling tickets for the new Edinburgh to Cardiff flight today. It will service the route on its 49-seat Embraer 145 regional jets, with the journey expected to take one hour and 25 minutes. The airline already connects Edinburgh with destinations Southampton, Newquay and the Isle of Man.

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s chief commercial officer, said: “I know many of our customers – both business and leisure – have been waiting for this service to resume, and we are very pleased to be able to add Cardiff to our Edinburgh roster. Importantly, these services fill gaps left by the collapse of Flybe, with almost every lost domestic destination now being restored by Loganair and other carriers over the coming months.”

Kate Sherry, aviation director at Edinburgh Airport, said: “We're excited to be reconnecting the capitals of Scotland and Wales, a route which will allow family members to reunite as well as enable people to enjoy a well-earned break in Edinburgh and Cardiff.

“It's been an extremely tough period and we know people are looking forward to enjoying some time away from home, and this is further good news as the airport looks to provide those opportunities for our passengers.”

“Loganair is a valued partner and its confidence in Edinburgh Airport is welcome now and going forward.”