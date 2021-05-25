By Ian McConnell

SCOTTISH architect Kettle Collective has revealed plans for one of the world’s tallest buildings, on the outskirts of St Petersburg in Russia.

Kettle said that, at 703 metres, the planned tower would be the second-highest skyscraper in the world, next to Dubai’s Burj Khalifa at 828 metres.

It added: “Although the Burj Khalifa is taller, the new Lakhta Centre II will boast the highest occupied floor and viewing gallery of any building in the world. It will soar above the Shanghai Tower (632m), which is currently the second-tallest structure and will dwarf the UK’s Shard (310m), at more than double its height.”

Kettle noted the new tower would “stand alongside Europe’s tallest building”, the 462-metre Lakhta Centre which is the headquarters of energy giant Gazprom.

Design lead Tony Kettle said the new tower would feature “a mix of uses that will create a vertical atrium space with a vibrant centre as the heart for this new business district”.

He added: “The design is both aesthetic and functional as it will reduce considerable wind forces that will impact the structure, in turn reducing the size of structural elements required within the building.

“The tower is born out of a daring idea that has been inspired by energy in all of its forms, from helical waves generated around deep space quasars to the spirals of wave energy. The outer layer of the building is created from spiralling columns that form an open organic helical diagrid, while the structure is carved out by a series of spiral atriums shared with vertical public spaces.”

Kettle managing director Colin Bone said: “Given its prominence and celebration of energy and sustainability, this project will be more than a city landmark, it will have national significance showcasing Russia on the world stage, as an investor in business, innovation and creative thinking."

He added: "This is a hugely significant partnership for our studio and has come at a time of considerable global challenge, not just for Kettle Collective but for our industry as we navigate the impact of the pandemic. It highlights our extensive experience in the design of new buildings and communities across the world that are not only truly sustainable, but that celebrate the place.”