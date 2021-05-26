By Ian McConnell
A landmark Glasgow bar and restaurant has revealed the outcome of extensive renovation and significant investment as it prepares to reopen in July under new management.
Moskito on Bath Street said it would be reopening “not as many Glaswegians will remember it”, following the refurbishment.
Ben McLeod, general manager of Moskito Bar & Kitchen, said: “The pandemic was devastating for so many sectors but especially hospitality, but as an industry we have shown our innovation and resilience and it's now time to breathe life back into our bars and restaurants.
“We weren't able to open as planned in 2020 however we have used this time to really refine, hone and curate every element of the new Moskito Bar & Kitchen to the very last detail.”
He added: “From the interiors, to the music, the cocktail list and the discreet and chic private event space there is no detail that has been overlooked when transforming the ‘old Moskito’ into a new day to late night food and drink venue.”
