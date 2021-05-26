Catalan chef Miguel Angel Major is to launch a new look Rioja in Finnieston.

The Michelin-starred chef, who recently moved to Glasgow, has been appointed by owners C&C Restaurant Group to spearhead the new-look restaurant concept at Rioja with a blend of fine cuisine and casual dining.

The avant-garde restaurant at 1116 Argyle St in Glasgow's West End will offer the best of traditional Spanish tapas staples, alongside Chef Miguel's modern creations.

The chef, who previously worked at the world-famous El Bulli, received his first Michelin star in 2017 at Sucede in Valencia, with the goal of reviving history through fusion and haute cuisine. Rioja marks his first UK appointment in his culinary career.

"Scotland, its people, its produce, and its history have always piqued my interest," he said.

"The menu at Rioja will link the high quality of Scottish products to the history of Spanish cuisine. Our food will constantly evolve and have no borders - a one-of-a-kind celebration of produce, with flavours that showcase innovative techniques while maintaining respect. I simply can't wait to get started".

The newly expanded 60-seat restaurant is set to open in June. Spread across two floors, the design and interiors are inspired by the Spanish coastline, using calming tones such as baby blue, peach, and pastels.

Toni Carbajosa, co-owner at C&C Restaurant Group, said: "Miguel is a master of his craft, and we are excited to re-open this summer with a world-class chef at the helm.

"Rioja has always been able to provide a concept that showcases the most authentic Spanish dishes made with both Iberian and Scottish ingredients, and with the appointment of Miguel, we believe that we can challenge the preconceived ideas of fine dining and offer a lively casual dining tapas restaurant and re-establish Rioja as one of Glasgow's most innovative food and drink destinations."

