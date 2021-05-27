By Ian McConnell

Scottish potato producer Albert Bartlett is seeking bids from housebuilders to create Berryhill, "an exclusive new village in Lanarkshire".

The family firm's property arm has instructed Shepherd Chartered Surveyors to invite offers.

The 36.5-hectare site of the village is above the A73 behind the hamlet of Stand and south of Greengairs Road.

Shepherd said "key features include two areas of ancient woodland and an east/west track connecting it to Stand".

It added that these features have "shaped the village", forming five discrete neighbourhoods totalling at least 523 houses "within a generous green buffer".

The site is two miles north-east of Airdrie, adjacent to the A73. With connections to the M80 and M8, Glasgow is 11 miles away and Edinburgh lies 30 miles east.

Shepherd said: "Boasting generous greenspace for residents with fantastic views of the Campsie Fells, Berryhill offers all the advantages of rural living with excellent connections to Glasgow and Edinburgh. Thoughtfully designed greens and a café, shops and business premises will bring the village to life."

Ronnie Bartlett, chairman of Albert Bartlett, said: “We are seeking housebuilding partners to assist with delivering the first phase of Berryhill and set the tone that will characterise the quality of the masterplan.

“While we will deliver core infrastructure and be responsible for the delivery of strategic landscaping, we are also looking for a partner to deliver our commercial centres.”

Steve Barnett, managing partner at Shepherd, said: “By the end of next year, we expect to see the first house sales at Berryhill. The development will set the tone for the wider site which will be phased over the next 15 years.

“The arrival of the North Lanarkshire pan orbital link road in 2026 will further enhance the connectivity of the wider site and make it a highly sought after location to live and work in."

He added: "The site is no stranger to activity, having been continuously developed over the last 400 years. For the first time in its history, however, the entire area is being planned strategically as a network of villages and hamlets alongside an employment hub, all set within a generous green backcloth.”