A Lanarkshire-based gin producer is looking to move into larger premises after mapping out expansion plans for its start-up brand.

Launched in October 2018, Ellis Gin offers a range of premium gins and ready-to-drink cocktails that includes four premium gins, two of which are colour-changing. The company aims to bring "a bit of fun" to the gin market with its collection mixed with carefully selected botanicals.

Throughout lockdown, business owner Carol Jackson was focused on building the brand’s online presence in a bid to engage with customers. During this time, she built an e-commerce site, developed a series of gin tastings that were delivered via Zoom and launched the most recent spirit, Ellis No.5 ‘Lemon Gin.’

Following the success of the virtual events, Ms Jackson sought key strategy and marketing expertise from Business Gateway to support with planning and forecasting for the next four to five years. This involved working with a marketing expert and also led to a referral to Business Mentoring Scotland. In addition, she received free access to market research reports to help understand the brand’s target consumer.

The company expects to create additional jobs in the coming months and is now focusing on the next phase of growth which is to relocate to new, larger premises.

Ten percent of the profits raised from thecrowdfunding campaign to launch Ellis No.5 was donated to NHS Charities Together. Ellis Gin has also assisted local charities with fundraising through virtual gin tastings.

“The Business Gateway support has been invaluable as we've tried to navigate through a competitive marketplace, especially during an exceptionally challenging time for the industry," Ms Jackson said.

“Our local adviser John helped to clarify our long-term objectives and provided us with one-to-one business advice and support. He opened my eyes to business development opportunities, which gave us the confidence and knowledge to strategise our plans for further growth.”

Loyalty penalty ban to save insurance customers £4.2bn

Britain's financial regulator has said it will move to protect consumers from so-called "loyalty penalties" in motor and home insurance, potentially saving an estimated £4.2 billion over 10 years.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in a statement it would set new rules to ensure consumers renewing quotes for home and motor insurance are not charged more than new customers.

Many insurers increase prices for existing customers each year when they renew policies. The practice, known as "price walking", means consumers must look for new deals and switch providers every year to avoid higher prices.

"It is likely that firms will no longer offer unsustainably low-priced deals to some customers," the FCA said.

The FCA will also bring in new rules so consumers can more easily cancel automatic policy renewals and require insurers to look more closely at how they offer fair value for consumers. It will also require home and motor insurance firms to report more data to the regulator.

New rules on systems and controls, product governance and premium finance will take effect from the end of September 2021, with the rules on pricing, auto-renewal and data reporting starting from 2022.

Investors revolt over FirstGroup's US sale plan

Shareholders in FirstGroup have voted in favour of the proposed sale of two of its major US businesses – but the poll was far from unanimous.

The proposed sale of First Student and First Transit to private equity company EQT Infrastructure for $4.6 billion (£3.3bn) received 61.3 per cent of voted shares at a general meeting.

