A Highland Perthshire has been ranked the fifth best in Britain and best in Scotland.

The Green Park Hotel, which overlooks Loch Faskally in Pitlochry, received the accolade from the world’s largest travel platform Tripadvsor.

It comes following a "highly challenging" year for the hotel and hospitality industry nationwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff at the family-run country house hotel have described the award as a major boost for rural Perthshire, with the Green Park having previously been crowned best in Scotland on several occasions.

This is the first time the establishment has received such a high UK-wide rating, with five-star gradings received from 91% of its guests.

Tripadvisor calculates its rankings from reviews and recommendations posted online by visitors to hotels and accommodation providers throughout the UK and worldwide.

“We’ve never had such a high rating before. You just come in and do the job and don’t really think about it but I guess it is the icing on the cake. It’s just been nice to see people back in the hotel again,” said Terry Edwards, duty manager.

The Green Park Hotel’s reputation has been founded on returning senior clientele, its service, waterside location and grounds as well as its proximity to Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

It also provides classes and experiences through the year, from creative writing and Scrabble to photography and art history.

“Everyone will have a different opinion of a place,” added duty manager June Ann Gallacher. “But the majority of people who visit us come back time and time again, so I suppose that says something in itself. We just try to give people a personal service.”

The hotel locked down in March 2020 before re-opening in July and then having to close down again in November.

After making the necessary adjustments to keep guests and staff safe, it has reopened again recently following the lifting of some Coronavirus restrictions by the First Minister.

“It has been challenging for everyone,” said owner Alistair McMenemie. “But it is great to have people back again and we are delighted with the award for the staff because of all the hard work they have put in over many years.”

