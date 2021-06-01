THE brothers behind Valentian Vermouth are nearing a £100,000 crowdfunding campaign target in just a week.

David and Dominic Tait, who founded Tait Bros. in 2019, are calling for investors to help raise the money to build a "centre for vermouth excellence" and sales operation in the Scottish Borders.

The Crowdcube campaign, which launched privately last week and to the public today, has already raised more than £80,000.

The fully-licensed facility, which will include an ‘experimentation studio’, bar and tasting room, will also serve as a brand home for Valentian Vermouth.

Tait Bros. plans significant expansion following completion of the crowdfunding campaign, with investment in a sales team and up to eight new employees to help run the centre for excellence.

The launch of the crowdfunding campaign arrives at an exciting time for Valentian Vermouth, which this year added some of the best-known names in Scottish hospitality to its impressive list of stockists including Montpeliers and Indigo Yard in Edinburgh, and Glasgow’s Bar Vini and Eusebi’s ­– where it features in the famous house Negroni.

New products are also in the pipeline, including Valentian Vermouth Bianco and Valentian Vermouth Secco.

The firm is working with partners including South of Scotland Enterprise on the exciting centre for excellence and tasting room project.

The crowdfunding campaign – through Crowdcube – enables investors to own part of the award-winning Scottish Borders-based Tait Bros., makers of Valentian Vermouth Rosso, a super-premium vermouth marrying Scottish new make malt spirit, Italian white wine and botanicals cultivated in both countries.

Dominic, 33, who manages Tait Bros. operations, said: “This is a massively exciting development for Valentian Vermouth and undoubtedly the biggest step on our journey so far. We want people to join our family business and come with us for the ride.”

Co-founder David, 35, said: “We’ve enjoyed our success through strong wholesale backing, with three regional wholesalers and one national UK wholesaler, and have developed an online platform which enables us to sell direct to consumers."

